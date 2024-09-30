I. Aliyev Congratulates the Jewish Community on Rosh Hashanah

"I sincerely congratulate you on the national New Year holiday of the Jewish people, Rosh Hashanah, and extend my heartfelt wishes to each of you," stated the President of Azerbaijan in a message to the country's Jewish population. Azerbaijan is one of the rare places where friendship and brotherhood have existed between peoples for many centuries, and where ethnocultural diversity and high multicultural values are preserved.

In Azerbaijan, citizens of Jewish descent are an integral part of society and equal members, contributing to conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community and actively participating in the country’s socio-political life.

"Once again, I congratulate all of you on the holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which embodies innovation, spiritual purity, solidarity, and kindness," the message concluded.