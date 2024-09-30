On October 1, PACE Will Discuss Deteriorating Human Rights Situation in Azerbaijan

On Monday in Strasbourg, the final agenda for the autumn session of PACE, which will run until October 4, was approved. With 81 votes in favor, 33 against, and 5 abstentions, the agenda includes a debate on the topic: "Deterioration of the human rights situation, rule of law, and democracy in Azerbaijan," as reported by a special correspondent from Turan. The debate will take place on Tuesday, October 1, during the afternoon session from 16:00 to 19:00.

During the discussion of the agenda, some members opposed addressing this issue. Specifically, Georgian representative Givi Mikanadze questioned the appropriateness of the debate in the absence of Azerbaijani representatives. He suggested establishing direct communication with the representatives of the "newly elected parliament of Azerbaijan" to discuss the situation. However, his proposal did not receive support, and the decision to hold the debate was adopted by a majority vote.

It is noteworthy that at the January 2024 session, the powers of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE were not approved due to the government's failure to fulfill its obligations to the Council of Europe and serious human rights violations.