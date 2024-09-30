Nazim Baydemirli Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
Nazim Baydemirli Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison
On September 30, the Baku Serious Crimes Court announced the verdict against former deputy and businessman Nazim Baydemirli.
In his statement, lawyer Aghyl Laidj argued that Baydemirli's guilt regarding the charge of extortion was unproven. None of the defense's motions were accepted during the trial, and no evidence of guilt was presented. He described the case against Baydemirli as "legal terror." The defense attorney also highlighted that Baydemirli is a well-known scholar and economist who has served in parliament. He requested the court to acquit Baydemirli.
Baydemirli himself linked the criminal case to his support for protests in the village of Seyudlu in the Gedabey region against environmental pollution by a gold mining company. He noted that state television unjustly labeled him as the "organizer of the protests." Baydemirli does not consider his arrest a "political order," stating that only human rights defenders and international organizations refer to him as a political prisoner.
Regarding his criticism of police violence against residents of Seyudlu, he stated that it did not equate to actions against the state. He also described his 15 months of detention as a "moral torture." Baydemirli maintains his innocence and requested the court to acquit him. However, the court sentenced him to 8 years in prison and ordered him to pay 49,740 manat in compensation to the victim. Two weeks prior, the prosecutor had proposed a 9-year prison sentence for the former deputy.
Baydemirli was arrested on July 4, 2023, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Organized Crime Control Department on charges under Article 182.2.4 (extortion by threats for the purpose of seizing property) of the Criminal Code. The next day, the court ordered his detention for 4 months. Baydemirli rejected the charges, calling them fabricated.
On September 1, 2023, another charge was brought against Baydemirli for violating Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code. According to his lawyer, this accusation is based on alleged extortion of money in 1996 in Lipetsk, Russia. Human rights defenders have recognized Baydemirli as a political prisoner.
Müslüm Əliyev
2024-09-30
Современное продолжение басни Крылова про ягнёнка может звучать так: ты виноват уж тем что слушаться не хочешь