I.Aliyev received the Governor of the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation

On May 6, President Ilham Aliyev received Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Astrakhan Region of Russia, and members of his delegation. During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Astrakhan, as well as projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Astrakhan and prospects for cooperation were discussed.