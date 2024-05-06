Precipitation and a further decrease in temperature are expected on May 7
Precipitation and a further decrease in temperature are expected on May 7
On Tuesday, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron, sometimes intense with thunderstorms; and the northwest wind. The air temperature will drop to +13+15 degrees during the day. Precipitation will also occur in the regions of the country, in some places intense; and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +15+20, in the mountains +7+12.
Social
-
On May 2, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazakhir Panakhov announced a decision that stirred up political discussions in Azerbaijan that parliamentary elections scheduled for November could be postponed to an early date. The rationale? This coincides with COP29, the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.
-
- 6 May 2024, 15:30
The destruction of green spaces in Baku have ignited public concern as construction activities have been spotted in several parks around the city, with social media images capturing the progress. Notably, in the Narimanov district, near the "Dostlug" cinema in the Park of Martyrs, residents report that trees have been cut down and areas fenced off for the construction of high-rise buildings.
-
- 5 May 2024, 21:28
On May 6, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. Rain and thunderstorm is expected in the evening and at night. The wind is northwest. The air temperature at night is +10+14, during the day +15+19 degrees.
-
In Azerbaijan, a country known for its cultural diversity and religious tolerance, Orthodox Christians marked one of their most significant and joyous celebrations—Easter. On the night of May 4th to May 5th, festivities unfolded in Orthodox churches across Baku and other regions, filled with the rich traditions and ceremonies of the holiday.
Leave a review