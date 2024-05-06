    • flag_AZ
Precipitation and a further decrease in temperature are expected on May 7

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Precipitation and a further decrease in temperature are expected on May 7

On Tuesday, rain is expected  in Baku and Absheron, sometimes intense with thunderstorms; and  the northwest wind. The air temperature will drop to +13+15 degrees during the day. Precipitation will also occur in the regions of the country, in some places intense; and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +15+20, in the mountains +7+12.

Social

  • Sudden elections in Azerbaijan raise concerns about fair political play Social
    • 6 May 2024, 15:53

    Sudden elections in Azerbaijan raise concerns about fair political play

    On May 2, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazakhir Panakhov announced a decision that stirred up political discussions in Azerbaijan that parliamentary elections scheduled for November could be postponed to an early date. The rationale? This coincides with COP29, the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Azerbaijan in November this year.

  • Construction in Baku parks causes public concern Social
    • 6 May 2024, 15:30

    Construction in Baku parks causes public concern

    The destruction of green spaces in Baku have ignited public concern as construction activities have been spotted in several parks around the city, with social media images capturing the progress. Notably, in the Narimanov district, near the "Dostlug" cinema in the Park of Martyrs, residents report that trees have been cut down and areas fenced off for the construction of high-rise buildings.

  • Precipitation and cold snap are expected on Monday Social
    • 5 May 2024, 21:28

    Precipitation and cold snap are expected on Monday

    On May 6, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron. Rain and thunderstorm is expected in the evening and at night. The wind is northwest. The air temperature at night is +10+14, during the day +15+19 degrees.

  • Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan Celebrate Easter Amidst Rich Traditions and Festive Spirit Social
    • 5 May 2024, 17:06

    Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan Celebrate Easter Amidst Rich Traditions and Festive Spirit

    In Azerbaijan, a country known for its cultural diversity and religious tolerance, Orthodox Christians marked one of their most significant and joyous celebrations—Easter. On the night of May 4th to May 5th, festivities unfolded in Orthodox churches across Baku and other regions, filled with the rich traditions and ceremonies of the holiday.

