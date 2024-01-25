I.Aliyev signed an order on the celebration of the 530th anniversary of the birth of Fizuli
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet Fizuli. The Head of State instructed the Ministries of Culture, Science and Education, together with the National Academy of Sciences, to prepare and implement an action plan on the occasion of the anniversary date.
Fizuli belongs to the classics of Azerbaijani poetry. Fizuli is mainly a lyric poet. The vast majority of his poetic works are ghazals, the largest - the poem "Leyli and Majnun" is considered the pinnacle of the poet's work.
The 500th anniversary of Fizuli in 1995 was celebrated under the auspices of UNESCO.
