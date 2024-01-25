Azerbaijani political emigrants held protest actions in German cities
On January 25, a group of Azerbaijani political emigrants held protests in the cities of Passau and Deggendorf against the arrests of activists and journalists in Azerbaijan. According to Rovshan Tamrazov, one of the organizers of the action, the protesters noted the intensification of the wave of repression in Azerbaijan, especially after the arrest of Professor Gubad Ibadoglu.
The arrests of Aziz Orujev, the head of “Channel-13” Internet television, Sevinj Vagifgizy, the editor-in-chief of the online edition of “Abzas Media”, investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly and others were also pointed out. The protesters demanded the release of the arrested journalists and activists. They held up posters with slogans in German, Azerbaijani, and English.
The actions took place in front of the editorial offices of German media and crowded places.
