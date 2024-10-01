IDF entered Lebanon

On the night of 1 October, the IDF (Israel Army) crossed the border into Lebanon and began a ‘limited ground operation’ against Hezbollah.

‘The IDF launched an operation against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in population centers along the border,’ the IDF said in a statement.

The advancing ground forces are supported by aviation and artillery. The ground phase of the operation was preceded by intensive preparatory actions aimed at disabling ‘Hezbollah’ arsenals and commanders, including the terrorist organization's General Secretary Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah.

Shortly before midnight, the IDF began intensive artillery preparations. Afterwards, foreign media reported that the Lebanese army was abandoning positions near the border and withdrawing deep into its territory. An IDF spokesperson in Arabic urged residents of southern Lebanon to find safe places and residents of the Dahiya neighborhood in Beirut to move 500 metres away from buildings that Hezbollah might use for terrorist purposes.

About half an hour later, at least 10 strikes were reported on Dahiya.Ain al-Hilweh. Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp near the city of Sidon (Saida) was also hit. Reuters later wrote that the target was Mounir Maqdah, the head of the local Fatah branch. His fate is unknown at this time.

On the night of 1 October, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin held a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Galant. According to the US department, ‘the two sides agreed on the need to dismantle the attack infrastructure on the northern border to prevent attacks by Hezbollah.’

According to the Axios publication, the operation in Lebanon will be limited in both time and scope. It does not involve occupation of southern Lebanon. However, there is no statement on how far the army intends to move away from the border.