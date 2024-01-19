Ilgar Mammadov: A new stage of persecution has begun in Azerbaijan
Ilgar Mammadov, Chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, commented on the arrest of the personal bank accounts of Mehriban Rahimli, adviser to the Marshall Fund for Azerbaijan.
"In a situation when the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe delayed the execution of the decisions of the European Court of Justice on the persecution of civil society in 2013-2016, a new stage of such persecution began in Azerbaijan: the authorities recently arrested the personal bank accounts of a representative of the American-German Marshall Fund," Mammadov wrote on platform “X.”
- 19 January 2024, 18:06
The trial of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on January 19. The court dismissed the defense's petition, human rights defender Zafar Akhmedov told reporters. The lawyers asked the court to change the measure of restraint against Hajiyev and transfer him to house arrest. The court refused to do this "under the absurd pretext that there are unsolicited witnesses, and their safety must be taken into account."
- 19 January 2024, 17:11
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal considered a complaint against the arrest of Elnara Gasimova, a journalist of the online publication “Abzas Media.” The investigation opposed the release of the girl, arguing that she could hide, lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir told Turan. However, the defense pointed out the inconsistency of these allegations, since Gasimova appeared at the investigation twice on the first call. Nevertheless, the court dismissed the complaint.
- 19 January 2024, 17:09
Head of State Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Rules of State Control over Children's Rights". According to the decree, the Ministry of Internal Affairs must ensure the identification of persons involved in the involvement of children in pornography and take measures provided for by law.
- 19 January 2024, 16:37
On January 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of investigative journalist Hafiz Babala against the refusal to transfer him to house arrest. According to lawyer Rasul Jafarov, at the meeting Babaly repeated that the charges of smuggling and criminal prosecution against him are related to his journalistic investigations.
