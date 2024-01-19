Ilgar Mammadov: A new stage of persecution has begun in Azerbaijan

Ilgar Mammadov, Chairman of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, commented on the arrest of the personal bank accounts of Mehriban Rahimli, adviser to the Marshall Fund for Azerbaijan.

"In a situation when the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe delayed the execution of the decisions of the European Court of Justice on the persecution of civil society in 2013-2016, a new stage of such persecution began in Azerbaijan: the authorities recently arrested the personal bank accounts of a representative of the American-German Marshall Fund," Mammadov wrote on platform “X.”