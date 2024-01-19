An illegally hunting Qatari citizen was fined 2,330 manats
The environmental protection group "Ecofront" reported on the illegal hunting of birds included in the "Red Book" by foreign citizens in Azerbaijan. "For more than three days now, a group of Qatari citizens living in Salyan (Kür Hotel) has been hunting strepets in Bilasuvar.
Despite our best efforts, we were unable to catch them while hunting. All shepherds work for them, and they are informed about our stay on the territory. At the same time, they themselves shamelessly share about their hunting on social networks," says a post on the “Ecofront” Facebook page.
At Turan's request, the Ministry of Ecology said that in connection with messages on social networks, employees of the state environmental safety service visited the village of Mugan in Bilasuvar region.
"The representative of the service, Bahruz Muhammadov, said that during the investigation it was established that a Qatari citizen, Salem Jaber Azal-Marri, was engaged in illegal hunting. An Act and Protocol were drawn up against the culprit and he was fined under the Article 272.3 (Gross violation of hunting rules) of the Code of Administrative Offenses for 2,330 manats," the Ministry of Ecology reported.
Сегодня заплатит штраф, завтра опять пойдёт на охоту. Когда они въезжали в страну, то как они смогли ввезти своего сокола охотника в страну? Куда смотрели наши таможенники?????????????????? Пока эта группа о охране природы борется с вредителями природы страны, чиновники на этом делают деньги. Ничего не меняется.