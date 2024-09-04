Ilham Aliyev arrives in Italy on business trip
President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Italy on a business visit on 4 September.
- 4 September 2024 22:15
The United States on Wednesday reacted to Azerbaijan's recent parliamentary elections that independent observers characterized as “a contest devoid of competition,” TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 4 September 2024, 22:15
On September 4, at about 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
- 4 September 2024, 20:54
The Central Election Commission (CEC) will send complaints about violations during the early parliamentary elections to district election commissions for consideration.
- 4 September 2024, 18:04
Ilgar Mammadov, the leader of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has filed a complaint regarding violations during the parliamentary elections in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district, where he was a candidate. The 55-page complaint includes observer reports, 19 video files, and other evidence of violations. "I am requesting the annulment of the election results at 27 out of 38 polling stations," said Mammadov.
