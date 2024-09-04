Ilham Aliyev arrives in Italy on business trip

Ilgar Mammadov, the leader of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has filed a complaint regarding violations during the parliamentary elections in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district, where he was a candidate. The 55-page complaint includes observer reports, 19 video files, and other evidence of violations. "I am requesting the annulment of the election results at 27 out of 38 polling stations," said Mammadov.