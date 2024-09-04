State Dept On Azerbaijan Elections: U.S. Shares OSCE's Concerns, Urges Baku To Implement Recommendations, Commitments
The United States on Wednesday reacted to Azerbaijan's recent parliamentary elections that independent observers characterized as “a contest devoid of competition,” TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"We share the observation and concerns of the OSCE Office For Democratic Institutions And Human Rights (ODIHR) Monitoring Mission regarding the Azerbaijani September 1 parliamentary election," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing in response to TURAN's questions.
"We urge Azerbaijan to implement the OSCE previous recommendations, as well as ones that we understand to be forthcoming and enable the exercise of fundamental freedoms by its people consistent with its constitution and international commitments," Miller added.
OSCE ODIHR, a rights watchdog, criticised the vote, saying it had fallen well short of democratic standards.
The ruling New Azerbaijan Party was announced to retain an outright majority (68 seats) in the 125-seat legislature in an election that was boycotted by the country's main opposition party, the Popular Front Party, citing the non- genuine nature of the elections and restrictions on citizens’ rights and freedoms.
