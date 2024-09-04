  • contact.az Contact
  Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire
The news agency Turan
Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were subjected to fire

On September 4, at about 19:35, the Armenian armed forces units using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. 

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

Politics

