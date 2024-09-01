Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic partners

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric.

Serbia is a friend and strategic partner of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said during the meeting, the website of the head of state reported.

According to Aliyev, friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are very important not only in terms of bilateral relations, but also from the point of view of promoting cooperation between the Balkan and Caucasus regions.

In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of energy cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that Serbia already plays a transit role in exporting Azerbaijan's energy resources to other European countries, including the Balkans.

The sides emphasized the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Serbia within the framework of international organizations, especially their principled approach to the issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

During the talk, the sides exchanged views on various areas of cooperation.