president.az
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic partners
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric.
Serbia is a friend and strategic partner of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said during the meeting, the website of the head of state reported.
According to Aliyev, friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are very important not only in terms of bilateral relations, but also from the point of view of promoting cooperation between the Balkan and Caucasus regions.
In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of energy cooperation between the two countries. It was noted that Serbia already plays a transit role in exporting Azerbaijan's energy resources to other European countries, including the Balkans.
The sides emphasized the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Serbia within the framework of international organizations, especially their principled approach to the issues of territorial integrity and sovereignty.
During the talk, the sides exchanged views on various areas of cooperation.
-
-
- Photo sessions
- 1 September 2024 14:18
Politics
-
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
-
- 2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
-
- 2 September 2024, 15:56
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “If the Armenian authorities have a desire for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan without Russia's participation to resolve the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, then "for God's sake,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, speaking to teachers and students of the Moscow University of International Relations. Lavrov also noted that on the issue of delimitation of the state border, the Russian Federation should consult this process between the participants, but this is not happening.
-
- 2 September 2024, 15:37
During the special elections for the Milli Mejlis at polling station 13 in the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail electoral district at School No. 23, violations occurred, Rahida Rahimova, a member of the electoral commission with an advisory vote representing the independent candidate Eldar Ismayilov told Turan agency. "Everything was transparent in the morning, but problems began in the afternoon, and after voting concluded, the continuity of the election process was disrupted," said Rahimova.
