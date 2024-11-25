Ilham Aliyev called Donald Trump
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called President of the United States Donald Trump on 25 November.
The press service of the president says that Aliyev congratulated Trump on his re-election as US president.
Aliyev said that Trump's confident victory in the election is a vivid expression of the great support and confidence of the American people in his political line.
Aliyev said Trump's activity will play an even more important role in ensuring security in the world.
Noting that Donald Trump paid special attention to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US during his first presidential term, Aliyev expressed hope that joint efforts will be made to strengthen bilateral relations.
Donald Trump, in turn, thanked Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations and emphasised the importance of joint work to develop cooperation between the two countries.
