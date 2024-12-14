Ilham Aliyev congratulated Mikheil Kavelashvili
The head of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory message to Mikheil Kavelashvili on the occasion of his election as President of Georgia.
According to the website of the head of Azerbaijan, in the message Aliyev emphasized that "Azerbaijani-Georgian relations are dictated by the will of our peoples, who have historically lived in conditions of friendship and good neighborliness, and have always supported each other."
President Aliyev expressed confidence that the parties will "make joint efforts aimed at further strengthening and expanding our interstate relations and strategic partnership."
Kavelashvili was elected President of Georgia today by the Electoral College amid a political crisis and multi-day anti-government protests.
According to Georgian media, the President of Azerbaijan became the first head of state to publicly congratulate Kavelashvili.
