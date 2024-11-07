Ilham Aliyev Did Not Attend the European Political Community Summit in Budapest

The fifth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is currently taking place in the capital of Hungary, Budapest. Leaders from many countries are participating in the event. However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not attending the summit. Official Baku has not commented on this matter.

The European Political Community (EPC) is an intergovernmental organization established for political and strategic discussions on the future of Europe, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in May 2022.

The goal of the project is to coordinate the policies of all European countries and support political dialogue to strengthen the security and stability of the European continent.

The European Political Community includes not only EU member states but also non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Ukraine, Moldova, Türkiye, Georgia, and Armenia.