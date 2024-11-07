Ilham Aliyev Did Not Attend the European Political Community Summit in Budapest
Ilham Aliyev Did Not Attend the European Political Community Summit in Budapest
The fifth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is currently taking place in the capital of Hungary, Budapest. Leaders from many countries are participating in the event. However, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is not attending the summit. Official Baku has not commented on this matter.
The European Political Community (EPC) is an intergovernmental organization established for political and strategic discussions on the future of Europe, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron in May 2022.
The goal of the project is to coordinate the policies of all European countries and support political dialogue to strengthen the security and stability of the European continent.
The European Political Community includes not only EU member states but also non-EU countries such as the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Ukraine, Moldova, Türkiye, Georgia, and Armenia.
Politics
-
- 8 November 2024, 00:21
Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day, marking its triumph in the Patriotic War of 2020. This decisive conflict culminated in the liberation of Azerbaijani territories that had been occupied by Armenia since 1992-1994.
-
- 7 November 2024, 17:40
Lieutenant General Hikmet Mirzayev, Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Azerbaijani Ground Forces, has been awarded the rank of Colonel General by a decree from the head of state.
-
- 7 November 2024, 16:31
It is difficult to predict the future of Azerbaijan-U.S. relations under Donald Trump, said Ali Kerimli, leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (PFPA), in an interview with Turan agency. "Since Trump's team has not yet been formed, it is unclear who will be appointed Secretary of State, who is responsible for foreign policy. It is also unclear what priorities Trump's team will have for the Caucasus region," Kerimli noted. At the same time, certain assumptions can be made about Trump's policy.
-
- 7 November 2024, 16:06
Polad Aslanov, the founder of the website xeberman.com, who had declared a hunger strike, was transferred from one prison to another on Monday and placed in solitary confinement. According to his wife, she had previously been informed that he was in the medical block. "Reporters Without Borders" is demanding that he receive medical treatment and be released. This was stated in a message from the organization on the “X” platform.
Leave a review