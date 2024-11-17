Ilham Aliyev Discusses Azerbaijani-American Relations with U.S. Congressional Delegation

On November 17, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives led by Congressman August Pfluger.

According to the President’s official website, the meeting addressed issues related to the agenda of the COP29 climate conference, which the U.S. congressmen attended.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on cooperation between Baku and Washington, as well as Azerbaijan's "green transition" strategy.

The U.S. support in developing and implementing Azerbaijan’s energy strategy since its independence was highlighted. Aliyev noted that, with U.S. backing, the oil “Contract of the Century” was signed, and the execution of this and subsequent projects has contributed to the energy security of the U.S. and its allies.

Congressman Pfluger expressed his satisfaction with the visit and the meeting with Aliyev, emphasizing his readiness to contribute to enhancing Azerbaijani-American cooperation.

Aliyev pointed out the successful and mutually beneficial collaboration between the two countries across various sectors over the past 30 years. He also spoke about Azerbaijan's green energy strategy, stating that by 2027, 30% of the country’s energy production would come from renewable sources.

Aliyev touched upon the project to lay an electric cable across the Black Sea, based on Azerbaijan’s renewable energy potential. This project is being implemented in cooperation with regional countries, including Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.

Azerbaijan is also collaborating with Central Asian nations in the field of green energy. Within the framework of COP29, a document was signed between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan for the development and transmission of green energy across the Caspian Sea.

Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan would soon be capable of exporting 4 gigawatts of renewable energy to the European Union market.