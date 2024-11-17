Armenian Constitution threatens regional peace - I. Aliyev

President Ilham Aliyev received a US delegation headed by Congressman August Pflueger on 17 November.

The President's Press Service reported that the meeting included an exchange of views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the energy sector.

Aliyev recalled the US support after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and in the development of its energy sector.

He also noted the US support in the implementation of the "Contract of the Century" in 1994.

He further talked about green and renewable energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan.

Referring to the situation in the region, Aliyev stressed that Armenia's policy of militarisation and arms race poses a threat to regional peace and security.

"In order to sign a peace treaty, it is important to put an end to territorial claims to Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution," he said.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed issues of strengthening dialogue between the US Congress and Azerbaijan, increasing mutual visits, development of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.