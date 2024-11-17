Armenian Constitution threatens regional peace - I. Aliyev
Armenian Constitution threatens regional peace - I. Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev received a US delegation headed by Congressman August Pflueger on 17 November.
The President's Press Service reported that the meeting included an exchange of views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US in the energy sector.
Aliyev recalled the US support after the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence and in the development of its energy sector.
He also noted the US support in the implementation of the "Contract of the Century" in 1994.
He further talked about green and renewable energy projects implemented by Azerbaijan.
Referring to the situation in the region, Aliyev stressed that Armenia's policy of militarisation and arms race poses a threat to regional peace and security.
"In order to sign a peace treaty, it is important to put an end to territorial claims to Azerbaijan in the Armenian Constitution," he said.
During the conversation, the sides also discussed issues of strengthening dialogue between the US Congress and Azerbaijan, increasing mutual visits, development of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.
Politics
-
- 18 November 2024, 00:15
New details of abuse of Abzas Media journalists Nargiz Absalamova, Sevinj Vagifgizi and Elnara Gasimova, who have been detained in Baku pre-trial detention centre for a year, have become known.
-
- 17 November 2024, 18:00
On November 17, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives led by Congressman August Pfluger. According to the President’s official website, the meeting addressed issues related to the agenda of the COP29 climate conference, which the U.S. congressmen attended.
-
- 17 November 2024, 15:24
The planned visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the COP29 climate conference in Baku was canceled after Turkey refused to allow his plane to fly over its territory, sources in Azerbaijan and Israel reported on Sunday, November 17.
-
- 17 November 2024, 12:36
The III Republic Platform (ResPlatforma), a political movement in Azerbaijan, issued a statement on Friday to mark National Revival Day, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation and reflecting on the historical significance of the day.
Leave a review