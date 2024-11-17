Isaac Herzog/Archive
Israeli President’s Visit to COP29 Canceled Due to Security Concerns
The planned visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the COP29 climate conference in Baku was canceled after Turkey refused to allow his plane to fly over its territory, sources in Azerbaijan and Israel reported on Sunday, November 17.
Initially, the office of the Israeli President cited "security reasons" as the cause of the cancellation, drawing criticism from Azerbaijani officials. A senior representative of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that Baku is one of the safest cities in the world, having successfully hosted major international events such as Eurovision and the European Games.
President Herzog was scheduled to arrive in Baku on November 19 for a brief visit. Israeli media outlet Ynet reported that the flight was to be conducted using the “Wing of Zion” aircraft. However, despite intensive diplomatic efforts, Turkey declined to provide an air corridor for the flight.
On November 16, the Israeli President’s office stated: “Following an assessment of the situation and for security reasons, the president decided to cancel his trip to the climate conference in Azerbaijan.”
Israeli ministers attending the conference in Baku opted for alternative routes through Georgia, traveling on commercial flights.
Israeli officials later acknowledged that Turkey’s refusal was a contributing factor in the cancellation, alongside security concerns related to alternative routes amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Additionally, the significance of the trip had diminished as President Herzog had already missed a key meeting of world leaders due to his prior visit to the United States and his meeting with President Joe Biden.
In preparation for the COP29 conference, which attracted tens of thousands of participants and about one hundred world leaders, Azerbaijan implemented unprecedented security measures.
A point of contention arose when the Israeli pavilion remained closed on Innovation Day due to the observance of the Sabbath, leading to misunderstandings in Baku.
