Victoria Kjær Teilvig of Denmark Crowned Miss Universe in Historic Win in Mexico City

In a dazzling ceremony held in Mexico City, 21-year-old Victoria Kjær Teilvig from the small Danish town of Dunstal was crowned the winner of the Miss Universe competition, marking the first time a contestant from Denmark has claimed the prestigious title.

Teilvig, a professional dancer and entrepreneur, stood out not only for her striking presence but also for her ambitious aspirations beyond the pageant stage. The newly crowned Miss Universe plans to pursue a legal career, an announcement that resonated with the judges and the audience alike, highlighting her multidimensional talents and ambitions.

Teilvig emerged victorious against a strong field of finalists, including Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria, Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, and Ileana Márquez of Venezuela. Márquez, a 28-year-old mother, made history as the first mother to reach the top five, breaking new ground in the competition's evolving inclusivity standards.

For the first time, this year’s Miss Universe competition allowed participants over the age of 28, a change aimed at broadening the scope of representation. Beatrice Njoya of Kenya, a 40-year-old contestant, became a trailblazer herself by advancing to the grand final — the oldest participant to do so in the pageant's history.

The 2024 edition of Miss Universe was notable for its inclusivity and expanded roster of countries. For the first time, contestants from Belarus, Eritrea, and the United Arab Emirates took part, making their debut appearances in the competition’s 72-year history. Cuba, absent since 1967, made a long-awaited return, adding to the international flair of the event.

Russia’s Valentina Alexeeva made a strong showing, reaching the top 12, showcasing the continued global appeal and competitiveness of the pageant.

This year's competition reflected broader societal shifts, embracing greater diversity and inclusion. The expansion of eligibility criteria to allow older contestants, as well as participants with children, signals a departure from traditional norms that have long defined beauty pageants.

Teilvig’s win is being hailed as a symbol of this new era — one where intelligence, career ambition, and social awareness are valued as highly as beauty and stage presence. Her victory was met with jubilant celebrations in Denmark, where she has already become a national sensation.

“I am beyond honored to be the first Danish Miss Universe,” Teilvig said in her acceptance speech. “This title represents more than just beauty. It’s a platform for advocacy, empowerment, and positive change, and I am ready to make a difference.”

As the new Miss Universe, Teilvig will embark on a global tour, using her platform to raise awareness on issues she is passionate about, including women’s education and access to legal resources.

Her win not only breaks records but also sets a hopeful precedent for future editions of the competition, where the emphasis will continue to shift towards celebrating a broader spectrum of talent, diversity, and achievement.