ResPlatform drew attention to the post-Karabakh agenda on the holida

The III Republic Platform (ResPlatforma), a political movement in Azerbaijan, issued a statement on Friday to mark National Revival Day, extending congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation and reflecting on the historical significance of the day.

In its statement, ResPlatforma hailed the events of November 17 as the starting point of the independence movement, highlighting that the mass protests, initially centered on demands for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh, eventually led to the country's full independence and the establishment of the Second Republic.

The platform expressed deep gratitude towards Azerbaijani citizens who showed exceptional courage in the struggle for independence and the conflict over Karabakh, paying special tribute to the martyrs and veterans who made sacrifices for the nation's sovereignty.

“While Azerbaijan has achieved independence and resolved the Karabakh conflict, fundamental issues remain unaddressed,” the statement read, urging an end to the political manipulation of the Karabakh topic. The movement underscored the need for a shift in focus towards a "Post-Karabakh Agenda," a policy framework proposed in its Founding Declaration, aimed at addressing the core challenges facing Azerbaijan’s political space.

ResPlatforma called on progressive citizens and civil society members to collaborate based on the principles of participation, advocating for the adoption of its Post-Karabakh Agenda as a central element of Azerbaijan’s political discourse.

Established on December 7, 2023, ResPlatforma is a political movement formed by a group of politicians committed to the principles of decentralized democracy and the rule of law. The group aims to promote greater civic participation and democratic reforms within the country.

The platform’s co-founders and prominent activists, Akiv Qurbanov and Ruslan Izzetli, are currently imprisoned in connection with the "Toplum TV case," a legal matter widely seen by human rights organizations as politically motivated. Both have been recognized as political prisoners by local and international human rights defenders, who continue to call for their release.