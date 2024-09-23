Ilham Aliyev Dismisses Several Officials Due to Their Parliamentary Activities

The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has dismissed several high-ranking officials due to their transition to work in the Milli Majlis (National Assembly). Ali Ahmedov has been relieved of his position as Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Seyidov from the post of head of the "Icheri Sheher" Historical and Architectural Reserve, Asif Askerov from the head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority, and Heydar Asadov from the position of rector of the State Maritime Academy. Polad Bulbuloglu has also been recalled from his position as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia.