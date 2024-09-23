president.az
Ilham Aliyev Declares Military Strengthening a Priority for Azerbaijan
Strengthening military power is a priority for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev stated today at the first session of the Milli Majlis (National Assembly) of the 7th convocation. "The number one task is to enhance our military strength. Although the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation are behind us, ongoing global processes, the emergence of new conflict hotspots, wars, and escalating tensions around us, as well as revanchist tendencies in Armenia, compel us to continually pay attention to this area."
Another important task for the state, Aliyev noted, is the restoration of territories freed from occupation. "But if we pay less attention to the military sphere and do not ensure an adequate level of funding for it, we may face problems in the future," Aliyev said. He believes that "revanchist forces are gaining ground in Armenia." "This is not just marginal political elements; the current authorities of Armenia share similar thoughts and dreams," the president continued.
Aliyev mentioned that large-scale modernization work is being carried out at all military factories in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is currently exporting military-industrial products to dozens of countries, with the geography of exports expanding year by year. He also reported on the strengthening of the Azerbaijani army along the conditional border with Armenia.
"We are consolidating our position on the conditional border because any provocation can be expected from Armenia at any moment. The Armenian side is heavily arming itself and conducting military exercises with foreign countries, including major powers. Western countries are supplying weapons and ammunition to Armenia," he stressed. In his view, "it is quite obvious that some Western countries have plans to set Armenia against us."
At the same time, he emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to pursue an "independent and principled foreign policy." "We have never done anything bad to anyone, and we have never interfered in anyone's affairs. But we have always taught a lesson to those who wanted to interfere in our affairs, so that they would not do so," the head of state stated.
"For any desire to cooperate with us in a bilateral format, we will respond with double willingness. But if someone thinks they can dictate to us, unjustly accuse us of something, or defame us in any way, and expect our friendship in return as if nothing happened, that is a misconception, and it will not happen," the president noted. He accused Armenia of dragging its feet on negotiations for a peace treaty.
"Since we sent our first draft to Armenia, there have been ten exchanges of comments. After several months, we naturally expected Armenia to provide its comments more promptly. But we see that everything is happening quite the opposite. We had to wait 70 days before receiving their latest version. All unresolved issues were removed from their version of the peace treaty. This primitive and inadequate step, frankly, was unexpected." The head of state emphasized that "a number of factors give reason to say that Armenia does not really want peace but rather seeks to drag out the time."
- Politics
- 23 September 2024 15:20
Politics
- 23 September 2024, 17:39
Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, who was arrested in Georgia, is now on his third day of a hunger strike in pre-trial detention. He is protesting against what he calls unjust criminal prosecution and demanding his release, his wife, Sevinc Sadygova, told Turan. Today, she spoke with her husband by phone and noted that he has been moved to a cell with other inmates who are also on hunger strike.
- 23 September 2024, 17:04
Today, the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met with the Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev. According to the president's website, the meeting highlighted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and the mutual desire to work on investment projects. In this regard, Aliyev emphasized that the established joint investment fund is already backed by specific projects. The parties also exchanged views on further prospects for bilateral cooperation.
- 23 September 2024, 15:20
The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has dismissed several high-ranking officials due to their transition to work in the Milli Majlis (National Assembly). Ali Ahmedov has been relieved of his position as Deputy Prime Minister, Shahin Seyidov from the post of head of the "Icheri Sheher" Historical and Architectural Reserve, Asif Askerov from the head of the Nasimi District Executive Authority, and Heydar Asadov from the position of rector of the State Maritime Academy. Polad Bulbuloglu has also been recalled from his position as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia.
- 23 September 2024, 15:13
On September 23, the "Union for the Freedom of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan" announced an updated list of political prisoners, which now includes 319 individuals. The list was compiled by Leyla Yunus, director of the Institute for Peace and Democracy, and Elshan Gasimov, head of the Political Prisoners Monitoring Center.
