Ilham Aliyev Meets with Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan

Afgan Sadygov, the head of the Azerbaijani website “Azel TV”, who was arrested in Georgia, is now on his third day of a hunger strike in pre-trial detention. He is protesting against what he calls unjust criminal prosecution and demanding his release, his wife, Sevinc Sadygova, told Turan. Today, she spoke with her husband by phone and noted that he has been moved to a cell with other inmates who are also on hunger strike.