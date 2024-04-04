Ilham Aliyev: human rights issue is excuse for interference in Azerbaijan's affairs

"It is absolutely unacceptable to use the topic of human rights to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan." This is stated in the message of the press service of the country's President Ilham Aliyev, regarding the content of the conversation with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

"During the conversation this issue was also touched upon. We reject the biased assessments of a number of Western countries based on double standards. In this regard, the head of our state reminded Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of the arrests of opposition representatives in Armenia, cases of death in custody, human rights violations and noted that the silence of Western countries in this context is a vivid example of double standards.

Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the fact that the well-known journalist Julian Assange has been subjected to physical and moral tortures for a long time precisely because of his journalistic activity. He stressed that the issue of Assange's extradition and his execution in the United States was discussed. The head of our state added that it is necessary to consider the issue of human rights not only in the local but also in the global context," the press service of the Azerbaijani President said.