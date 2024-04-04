76-year-old member of PPFA detained in Dashkesan

A member of the local branch of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Amrakh Ismayilov was detained in Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan on 4 April. This was reported to Turan by the PPFA.

Ismayilov is a relative of Sahib Mammadzadeh, head of the Dashkesan branch of the PPFA, who was arrested on 18 March on charges of drug trafficking.

Mammadzadeh's sister Tajira Mammadova told Turan: "He was detained today while driving a tractor under the pretext that he was drunk. However, this is a lie, Amrakh Ismayilov is 76 years old. He is being avenged for Sahib. He is a member of the PPFA and defended Sahib. That's why they detained him," Mammadova said.

The Interior Ministry press office told Turan that "information will be provided on this issue".