76-year-old member of PPFA detained in Dashkesan
76-year-old member of PPFA detained in Dashkesan
A member of the local branch of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Amrakh Ismayilov was detained in Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan on 4 April. This was reported to Turan by the PPFA.
Ismayilov is a relative of Sahib Mammadzadeh, head of the Dashkesan branch of the PPFA, who was arrested on 18 March on charges of drug trafficking.
Mammadzadeh's sister Tajira Mammadova told Turan: "He was detained today while driving a tractor under the pretext that he was drunk. However, this is a lie, Amrakh Ismayilov is 76 years old. He is being avenged for Sahib. He is a member of the PPFA and defended Sahib. That's why they detained him," Mammadova said.
The Interior Ministry press office told Turan that "information will be provided on this issue".
Politics
-
- 4 April 2024, 21:49
On April 4, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called Ilham Aliyev.
-
- 4 April 2024, 17:23
On 4 April, the Baku court for serious crimes held a preparatory hearing on the trial of public activist Rail Abbasov.
-
- 4 April 2024, 16:17
The Baku Club for Human Rights (BCHR) has appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the head of the pardon commission Samir Nuriyev concerning the expected act of pardon.
-
- 4 April 2024, 15:55
Former Karabakh field commander Vitaly Balasanyan managed to leave Karabakh through mountain trails. This happened a few days after the military operation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on 19-20 September 2023. This was reported by an Armenian telegram channel with reference to Balasanyan's entourage.
Leave a review