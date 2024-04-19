Ilham Aliyev is going to Moscow on a working visit
Ilham Aliyev is going to Moscow on a working visit
On April 22, the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin, and Ilham Aliyev, who will arrive in Russia on a working visit, will hold talks in Moscow.
According to the Kremlin's press service, it is planned to consider key issues of further development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as to conduct a thorough exchange of views on topical regional issues.
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the start of construction of the Baikal-Amur mainline, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will meet with veterans of the BAM and employees of the railway industry. In Soviet times, this project was supervised by the former head of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.
