The proposed ban on the provision of photo and video in the media contradicts the Constitution and elementary logic - Fuad Aghayev
The proposed ban on the provision of photo and video in the media contradicts the Constitution and elementary logic - Fuad Aghayev
The proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences, submitted for discussion by the Milli Majlis, contradict the Constitution of Azerbaijan. This was stated to the Turan agency by well-known lawyer Fuad Agayev, commenting on the amendment that persons providing a media subject with a photo, video or sound recording made during the proceedings on an administrative offense will be fined if this is done without the consent of the one against whom administrative proceedings are being conducted and the victim in this case. For this, a fine is provided for officials from 1,000 to 1,500 manats.
According to Fuad Aghayev, administrative offenses relate to public events. This is not a personal life, so the proposed ban contradicts freedom of speech and freedom to receive and disseminate information. Everything must be clearly defined in the law. In this case, this is not the case and it is not clear which event or process it refers to. All administrative law courts are open and journalists work there. So now they won't be able to record the audio of the process. Or if there was a car accident and police officers drove to the place and began an investigation, this can be considered a "production" for an offense. So, journalists do not have the right to cover the incident or use photos and videos taken by witnesses? Will the obvious culprit of the car accident or the bully on the street agree to have the fact of his guilt witnessed? Of course not, Agayev noted.
In general, anything can be summed up under the concept of "proceedings on an administrative offense". Therefore, this restriction will cause various exterminations, and will not contribute to the ambiguity and objectivity of the decisions made. Among other things, this restriction will significantly complicate the work of the media, the lawyer stressed.
Politics
-
- 20 April 2024, 10:07
«We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries», US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wrote in his account on the X platform.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:22
On April 19, at the Baku Court of Serious Crimes, an indictment was announced in the case of activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elnur Hasanov.
-
- 19 April 2024, 19:20
Imran Aliyev, manager of the meclis.info site has been brought to criminal responsibility in the case of “Abzas Media.” He was charged under the Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement by a group of persons) the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
-
- 19 April 2024, 17:56
The State Security Service and other state agencies of Azerbaijan do not comment on Armenian media reports that the former "state minister" of Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan began a hunger strike in custody in Baku. This information was disseminated by Armenian sources without specifying the source. Allegedly, Vardanyan demands the release of all other leaders of the Karabakh separatists who are in jail.
Leave a review