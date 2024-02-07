Ilham Aliyev leads in presidential elections - CEC

In the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, according to preliminary data, the current head of state Ilham Aliyev is in the lead.

92.1% of the votes voted for him, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panakhov said at a briefing.

Self-nominee Zahid Oruj gains 2.2%, head of the Great Creation party Fazil Mustafa - 1.99%, head of the Popular Front of Integral Azerbaijan party Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.78%, chairman of the Great Azerbaijan party Elshad Musayev - 0, 66%, self-nominated Fuad Aliyev – 0.48%.