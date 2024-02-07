Ilham Aliyev leads in presidential elections - CEC
In the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7, according to preliminary data, the current head of state Ilham Aliyev is in the lead.
92.1% of the votes voted for him, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panakhov said at a briefing.
Self-nominee Zahid Oruj gains 2.2%, head of the Great Creation party Fazil Mustafa - 1.99%, head of the Popular Front of Integral Azerbaijan party Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.78%, chairman of the Great Azerbaijan party Elshad Musayev - 0, 66%, self-nominated Fuad Aliyev – 0.48%.
7 February 2024, 22:07
The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) announced that it does not recognize the results of the early presidential elections on February 7.
7 February 2024, 21:58
In the presidential elections on February 7, voter turnout was 76.73%, CEC representative Farid Orujov said at a briefing.
7 February 2024, 21:20
The Musavat party has published a preliminary conclusion on the early presidential elections in Azerbaijan that took place on February 7.
7 February 2024, 20:38
The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, according to the exit-poll results, gains more than 90 percent of the votes in the presidential elections.
