Ilham Aliyev pays official visit to Egypt

The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on Friday. Two witnesses were heard. One of them, a lecturer at the Azerbaijan University of Economics, said that she taught language courses opened by Hajiyev and worked on a 50-50 basis (the fee was divided equally between the course administration and the teacher). The witness's salary was 200 manats per month and she received money from the manager's office, she had no financial contacts with Hajiyev.