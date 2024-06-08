James O’ Brien to visit Armenia
Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs James C. O’Brien will travel to Yerevan, Armenia June 10-12, reads a press release from the US State Department.
O’Brien will lead the U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue Capstone meeting to review the significant progress made in deepening bilateral relations and discuss next steps.
O’Brien will meet with senior government officials to discuss U.S. support for progress on a durable and dignified peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the use of the Alma Ata declaration as a basis for border delimitation.
Assistant Secretary O’Brien will also meet with members of the business community and will engage civil society.
The team at Reporters Without Borders’ international secretariat, its offices and sections, and their boards of directors, are deeply saddened to announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders International and director-general of Reporters Without Borders, following a battle with cancer.
- 8 June 2024, 15:34
Azerbaijan supports the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, President Ilham Aliyev said today. "Azerbaijan's position is unequivocal - an independent Palestinian state should be created, and East Jerusalem should become its capital. Today's tragedy in Gaza should be over soon. The war must end, and all issues must be resolved through negotiations," Aliyev said in a press statement in Cairo today after talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan supports efforts in this direction and Cairo's initiatives should be considered.
- 8 June 2024, 14:34
The talks in Cairo between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Egypt, Ilham Aliyev and Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi resulted in signing of a package of bilateral agreements. In particular, Memoranda of Understanding were signed between the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Energy, Economy and Transport. In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation was signed between the Executive Power of Baku and the Governorate of Cairo.
- 8 June 2024, 14:14
The Baku Court of Appeal has completed consideration of a complaint against the verdict of an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elbai Kerimli. Following the results of the proceedings, the appellate instance reclassified the charge from Article 234.4.3, (illegal acquisition, possession of drugs on a large scale for sale) to the milder Article 234.1-1 (illegal acquisition, possession of drugs on a large scale without the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and reduced the prison sentence from 6 to 5 years, lawyer Neymat Kerimli told Turan.
