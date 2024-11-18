  • contact.az Contact
Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Finance Minister

Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Finance Minister

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Finance Minister

President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky on 18 November.

The President's press service reported that the meeting focused on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia and its prospects. In particular, they touched upon the issues of iraising trade turnover and making payments in national currencies.

Politics

News Line