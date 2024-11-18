Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Finance Minister
Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Finance Minister
President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky on 18 November.
The President's press service reported that the meeting focused on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia and its prospects. In particular, they touched upon the issues of iraising trade turnover and making payments in national currencies.
On November 18, the Khatai district court granted the petition of the investigative body to extend the arrest term of Imran Aliyev, founder of 'Meclis.info' website, for another three months - until 19 February 2025, his relatives informed 'Turan'.
On 18 November, the Baku Court of Appeal considered an appeal against refusal to place economist and journalist Farid Mehralizadeh, arrested in the ‘Abzas Media’ case, under house arrest.
Commissioner O’Flaherty published today a letter he addressed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in which he asks the authorities for the immediate release of all human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists who are imprisoned for their legitimate work or for expressing dissenting or critical opinions and to drop the criminal charges against them, as well as related restrictions, including a ban on travelling abroad.
The European Union (EU) will support the COP29 Global Pledge for the development of green energy grids and storage, aimed at boosting global investments in renewable energy development, according to a statement by the EU Directorate-General for Energy on November 18.
