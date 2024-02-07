Ilham Aliyev voted in Khankendi. president.az
Ilham Aliyev voted in Khankendi
President Ilham Aliyev and his family members voted in the early Presidential elections at the 14th polling station of the 122-constituency in the city of Khankendi.
Politics
- 7 February 2024, 23:38
- 7 February 2024, 22:07
- 7 February 2024, 21:58
- 7 February 2024, 21:20
