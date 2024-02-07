  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny110 C
  • Thursday, 8 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
Ilham Aliyev voted in Khankendi. president.az

Ilham Aliyev voted in Khankendi. president.az

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev voted in Khankendi

President Ilham Aliyev and his family members voted in the early Presidential elections at the 14th polling station of the 122-constituency in the city of Khankendi.

Leave a review

Politics

Azərbaycanla sərhəddə təxribat ola bilər? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line