Some polling stations prevent journalists from working properly

Journalists are prevented from covering the voting process at some polling stations in Baku during the Presidential election.

Thus, at the 19th constituency of the 18th Narimanov-Nizami-Binagadi district the journalists are prevented from filming on the pretext that they are not registered in the Media Register.

In the 19th polling station of the 29th Sabunchu constituency, journalists were also prevented from working for the same reason.

In the 3rd constituency of Yasamal district of the capital the Turan correspondent was not allowed to visit the 8th, 13th, 12th and 29th polling stations.

For its part, the CEC told Turan that registration in the Media Registry is not required for journalists to follow the elections.

"The CEC has repeatedly stated that the media operates freely in the elections.

Journalists submitting their press cards are free to do their work. Sometimes journalists who do not present their press cards, so commission members cannot know who they are and misunderstandings arise," the CEC said, adding that these facts will be investigated.

