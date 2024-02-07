Observers complain about their removal from polling stations
Some observers complain about their removal from polling stations
Thus, observer Javid Nabiyev claimed that he was removed from the 13th polling station of the 23rd Nasimi Sabail constituency.
According to Nabiyev, he merely observed the election process and did not commit any violations. However, a protocol was drawn up against him by the polling station election commission and he was removed from the polling station.
A similar case was also recorded at the 1st polling station of the same district. There the observer was removed from the polling station with the involvement of the police.
The district election commission of the 23rd district told Turan that the observers had been removed because they were "obstructing the election process".
It is also reported that at the 2nd polling station of the 23rd district some voters were given ballot papers with pre-cut corners.
The district commission denied this information as well.
