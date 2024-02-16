Ilham Aliyev will speak at a panel discussion on climate in Munich

On Friday, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia announced the death of Alexei Navalny in the prison. According to the report, Navalny died after a walk, having lost consciousness. The doctors of the prison called an ambulance. "All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, which did not give positive results. The doctors of the emergency medical service pronounced the convict dead. The causes of death are being established," the report says.