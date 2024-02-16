Ilham Aliyev will speak at a panel discussion on climate in Munich
On February 17, at panel discussions on the topic: "Prospects for international climate diplomacy" will be addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with other participants, the program of the Munich Security Conference.
16 February 2024
