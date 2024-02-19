Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Ankara

President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ankara on the evening of February 18 on an official visit.

This is Aliyev's first official foreign visit after his re-election as head of state.

This morning, Aliyev visited the mausoleum of the founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and the monument to Heydar Aliyev.

The official structures do not inform about the program of the visit.