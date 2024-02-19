Pashinyan on results of his meeting with Aliyev

At the meeting in Munich, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the previously reached agreements. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, commenting on the results of his meeting with Ilham Aliyev on 17 February.

At a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in Germany on 18 February, he said: "There was an important question on the table: do the sides confirm the agreements reached in Prague and Brussels? If we summarise the results, we can state that the sides remain faithful to these agreements," Pashinyan said.

He added that some points of the peace treaty with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon, but it has not yet been possible to come to an agreement on a number of principal points, "and we need to work on this".