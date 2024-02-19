Memorial to Alexey Navalny appears  in Baku

A spontaneous action was also held in the capital of Azerbaijan in memory of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who died under unclear circumstances in a Russian colony on 16 February.

An improvised memorial to Navalny appeared on a marble slab at the monument to Huseyn Javid, a playwright and victim of repressions in 1937.

Unknown people laid modest bouquets and a photo portrait of Alexey Navalny at the monument.

Note that Huseyn Javid, a victim of Stalinist repressions, also died in the Siberian wilderness.--