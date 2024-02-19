Memorial to Alexey Navalny appears in Baku
Memorial to Alexey Navalny appears in Baku
A spontaneous action was also held in the capital of Azerbaijan in memory of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who died under unclear circumstances in a Russian colony on 16 February.
An improvised memorial to Navalny appeared on a marble slab at the monument to Huseyn Javid, a playwright and victim of repressions in 1937.
Unknown people laid modest bouquets and a photo portrait of Alexey Navalny at the monument.
Note that Huseyn Javid, a victim of Stalinist repressions, also died in the Siberian wilderness.--
- 20 February 2024, 11:45
The investigative body has cancelled the ban on meetings and telephone conversations with relatives of the arrested employees of the online publication "Abzas media". Aysha Abdel Gadir, lawyer of one of the employees of the publication, informed Turan about it.
- 19 February 2024, 18:22
At the end of the talks between the heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey, bilateral documents were signed in Ankara. The Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Council of Higher Education of Turkiye signed a Memorandum on the establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University;
- 19 February 2024, 18:07
Relatives of the arrested opposition politician and economist Gubad Ibadoglu fear that he may share the fate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a penal prison. "Back in September last year, I appealed to the heads of foreign embassies in Azerbaijan about the absence of effective medical care for my brother in custody. We, his family, expressed concern that Gubad could be physically destroyed," the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov told Turan.
- 19 February 2024, 17:48
Jabrail Farzaliyev, a member of the youth association of the ruling “Yeni Azerbaijan” party, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud and embezzlement. He was accused of embezzling 342 thousand manats from “Pashabank” and 395 thousand manats from the State Youth Foundation.
5 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-19
Я уже писал говорил что такие режимы как Путинский это Мафиозные режимы это факт это Организованная преступная группировка 1990 года посчитайте сколько было политических убийств эти нелюди расчищали свой путь во власть убийствами людей журналистов депутатов адвокатов политиков для них убить человека эта не проблема как говорил Сталин есть человек есть проблема нет человека нет проблемы такой же лозунг у таких режимов они давно ушли из политики у них свой бандитский мир этого монстра создал сам Запад ненадо было вкладывать деньги в экономику таких режимов покупать у них нефть газ сейчас против Запада стоит мафия а не политики для них смое главное это деньги власть влияние и Путин знает что если шаг назад то его будет ждать участь Каддафи...И еще наверное третья мировая уже не загорами или демократия в мире или тирания деспотизм кто кого победит...
Ruslan
2024-02-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIrYWhjdK_o Я продолжу дело Алексея Навального
Ruslan
2024-02-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M71WwKNOaWU Анна Политковская о Путине, Чечне, Кадырове и страхе
Ruslan
2024-02-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=40NHkk0qWVw Путинская Россия: как предсказал Немцов
Ruslan
2024-02-19
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY-u4us7sEA Путин ликвидирует Навальную, как убили Алексея, следующая цель Ходорковский – аналитик Демченко.