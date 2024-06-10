    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(14 hours ago)
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ilham Aliyev's visit to Turkey

On 10 June, the head of state is going on an official visit to Turkey.

According to TRT TV channel, during the talks with President Erdogan the issue of increasing trade turnover of the two countries from 7 to 15 billion dollars a year, conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as cooperation in the oil and gas sphere will be discussed.
 

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line