Ilhamiz Guliyev accused a police officer of giving false testimony

On August 22, the trial of activist Ilhamiz Guliyev, who was arrested on drug charges, continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the trial, a witness, former deputy chief of the 27th Police Department of the Yasamal district, Anar Rustamov, testified. He stated that he had not personally seen Guliyev but had received information that Guliyev had been detained and found in possession of drugs. However, Guliyev claimed that Rustamov had personally exerted psychological pressure on him, demanding that he confess to owning the drugs; otherwise, he would face severe violence. The police officer denied these allegations. The next hearing in Guliyev's case is scheduled for September 12, when the final witness is expected to be questioned.

*Guliyev was detained on December 4, 2023, and on the 6th, he was arrested for four months on charges of large-scale illegal drug trafficking. However, the real reason for Guliyev's arrest was an interview he gave to “Abzas Media,” where he exposed illegal actions by the police and the falsification of criminal cases. Human rights defenders have recognized Guliyev as a political prisoner.