Ilhamiz Guliyev accused a police officer of giving false testimony
On August 22, the trial of activist Ilhamiz Guliyev, who was arrested on drug charges, continued at the Baku Serious Crimes Court. During the trial, a witness, former deputy chief of the 27th Police Department of the Yasamal district, Anar Rustamov, testified. He stated that he had not personally seen Guliyev but had received information that Guliyev had been detained and found in possession of drugs. However, Guliyev claimed that Rustamov had personally exerted psychological pressure on him, demanding that he confess to owning the drugs; otherwise, he would face severe violence. The police officer denied these allegations. The next hearing in Guliyev's case is scheduled for September 12, when the final witness is expected to be questioned.
*Guliyev was detained on December 4, 2023, and on the 6th, he was arrested for four months on charges of large-scale illegal drug trafficking. However, the real reason for Guliyev's arrest was an interview he gave to “Abzas Media,” where he exposed illegal actions by the police and the falsification of criminal cases. Human rights defenders have recognized Guliyev as a political prisoner.
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
