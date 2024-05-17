Ilhamiz Guliyev announced the falsification of the criminal case against him

An indictment has been announced in the Baku Serious Crimes Court at the trial of activist Ilhamiz Guliyev. The activist rejected the accusations of drug trafficking and claimed that the criminal case was falsified. At the beginning of the trial, Guliyev petitioned to present to the court the mobile phone seized from him during his detention. He said that photos of operatives who followed him and later participated in the arrest got on the phone. However, the court left the petition without consideration.

Further, an indictment was announced on Guliyev's commission of actions provided for in Article 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking). Guliyev pleaded not guilty, linking the criminal case to his interview with “Abzas Media,” where he acted as an expert. Guliyev worked as an assistant investigator for a long time and in an interview he talked about how the police "plant drugs to detainees on political matters." After this interview, in early October 2023, he was arrested for 30 days. During his arrest, his mobile phone was seized, which was not returned after his release.

After his release, Guliyev discovered that his social media account had been hacked and the activist realized that he could face criminal charges. Therefore, he was examined at a drug dispensary and received a medical certificate that he was not a drug user. In addition, he noticed the surveillance of persons in civilian clothes.

The activist also stated in court that during the arrest he was subjected to brute physical force and was beaten in a police car. When he was brought to the 27th police station of the Yasamal district, the investigator said that there was an "instruction" to open a criminal case against him. He was threatened with physical violence, forcing him to sign a confession. The next court hearing is scheduled for June 6.

*Guliyev was detained on December 4, and on December 6 he was arrested for 4 months on charges of large-scale drug trafficking.

According to human rights activists, the real reason for Guliyev's arrest is an interview with “Abzas Media,” where he spoke about illegal police actions and falsification of criminal cases.