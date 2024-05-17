Cloudy weather to continue on Saturday

On 18 May, cloudy weather with precipitation will continue in Baku and Absheron. Wind will be north-west. Air temperature will be +11+13 at night and +15+19 during the day.

Precipitation is also expected in the regions of the country, in some places intense with thunderstorms and hail, snow is possible in the mountains. Wind is eastern. Air temperature in the lowlands during the day will be +16+21. In the mountains at night from -1 to +4, during the day it will be +4+8.