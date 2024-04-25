'Important Step Towards Peace': U.S. 'Welcomes' Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Agreement

The United States on Wednesday 'welcomed' the reports that Armenia and Azerbaijan had reached an agreement over a stretch of border and that both countries worked to demarcate their boundaries, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

"We welcome the announcement that Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed upon the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told Turan's correspondent during a daily briefing, citing Secretary Blinken's latest tweet on this matter.

"This is an important step towards concluding a durable and dignified peace agreement," he went on to add.

Patel's comments came as Baku and Yerevan announced early this week that the first border marker was installed. It wasn’t immediately clear however, where exactly it was placed.