Imprisoned Journalists of “Abzas Media” Have Their Phone Calls Limited to 2 Minutes
The imprisoned journalists of Abzas Media have had their phone calls with relatives reduced from 15 minutes to just 2 minutes. This restriction is reportedly linked to the ongoing international climate conference COP29 in Baku.
The mother of the arrested “Abzas Media” editor-in-chief, Sevinc Vagifgizi, shared that her phone call with her daughter was abruptly cut off shortly after it began. "Sevinc said that due to COP29, their phone calls have been reduced to two minutes. They were told that it was enough for their family members to hear their voice.
Previously, in-person visits were canceled, and now even phone calls have been shortened," said the journalist's mother, Ophelia Maharramova.
A statement on the “Abzas Media” website notes that the phone calls of other detainees involved in the case have also been limited to one or two minutes. Moreover, in recent times, the journalists from “Abzas Media” have not been brought to court hearings, and the proceedings have been held online.
*Six journalists and media workers were arrested between November 2023 and January 2024 in connection with the "Abzas Media case." Later, economist Farid Mehralizadeh was also arrested in connection with the case. Initially, they were all charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of individuals in collusion).
However, between August 16-19, the charges were escalated, with new accusations under Article 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with substantial income); Articles 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (money laundering by an organized group); Article 206.4 (smuggling by an organized group); Articles 320.1 and 320.2 (document forgery and use of forged documents); and Article 213.2.1 (tax evasion by a group).
These charges carry penalties of up to 12 years in prison. The journalists deny all charges.
