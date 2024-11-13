ICGB head hopes for Azerbaijan's support in case of termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
The CEO of ICGB, the operator of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), Theodor Georgieva, underscored the critical role of Azerbaijan and other gas suppliers to the European Union in the event of a potential cessation of Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku.
“The likelihood of Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine ending in January 2025 elevates the importance of the Vertical Gas Corridor,” Georgieva stated.
Georgieva noted that ICGB is currently working to increase the IGB pipeline's capacity to 5 billion cubic meters per year, leveraging its connection to the Vertical Gas Corridor, which originates in Greece.
“We are currently focused on expanding IGB because it connects not only with TAP (the Southern Gas Corridor segment) but also integrates into the Vertical Gas Corridor. Since October 1, 2024, the Alexandroupolis LNG terminal has become operational. From this standpoint, we see substantial potential to expand IGB from 3 to 5 billion cubic meters per year. Furthermore, the risk of Russian gas transit through Ukraine ending this year highlights the importance of the Vertical Gas Corridor alongside the Southern Gas Corridor,” Georgieva said.
However, Georgieva lamented the lack of financial support from the European Union, citing the EU’s policy of not subsidizing hydrocarbon projects.
“These are some of the obstacles we face, but I believe that together with other partners in the Vertical Gas Corridor, we can overcome them,” she remarked.
Georgieva also emphasized Azerbaijan’s vital role in diversifying Bulgaria’s energy sources.
“Azerbaijan is a very reliable partner. Initially, since 2020, it covered up to 30% of Bulgaria’s gas demand, and now it accounts for more, given the decline in domestic consumption. Of the less than 3 billion cubic meters of annual gas demand in Bulgaria, 1 billion cubic meters are supplied by Azerbaijan at a very competitive price. We are very pleased to have such a reliable partner,” she added.
Economics
- 13 November 2024, 22:16
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has approved the "Green Taxonomy," according to a decision by its Board of Directors on November 13.
- 13 November 2024, 21:55
Azerbaijan's state oil and gas company, SOCAR, has signed a joint development agreement with Bulgaria’s "Asarel Energy," part of the Asarel Medet holding group. The agreement was signed on November 13 during the COP29 summit in the presence of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Ilham Aliyev and Rumen Radev.
- 13 November 2024, 17:33
Saudi Electricity CEO Khalid Al-Hamidi and Baba Rzayev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's state-owned energy company Azerenergy, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday during the COP29 summit in Baku. The agreement, inked after a high-level meeting between Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy and his Saudi counterpart in the event’s Blue Zone, aims to enhance cooperation on integrating renewable energy into Azerbaijan’s power grid.
- 13 November 2024, 16:58
Azerbaijan has launched a "Green Growth Portal", which includes more than 300 digital aggregates aimed at increasing transparency, taking into account climate protection, Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said on Wednesday at a high-level meeting "Energy Cooperation: Moving towards net zero".
