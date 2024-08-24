In Fizuli, a worker was injured as a result of a shell explosion
On August 24, in the village of Zargar in the Fizuli district, in an area not cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, an explosion occurred, according to a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).
As a result of the explosion, a resident of the Fizuli district, Aslanov Raju Murad oglu, born in 1978, who was involved in construction work, received varying degrees of bodily injuries, his life is not in danger, the press release further says.
An investigation is underway in the Fizuli District Prosecutor's Office.
The Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and ANAMA once again called on citizens to observe safety measures and pay close attention to signs about mine threats.
Since the end of the 44-day war in Karabakh, since November 10, 2020, almost 380 Azerbaijani citizens have fallen victim to mine explosions, including 69 deaths.
