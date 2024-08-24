Samed Shikhi is free

Samad Shikhy, a young writer and public activist detained by the State Security Service on 23 August, was released on 24 August. This was reported by his friends.
At the same time, the following post was published on Shikhy’s facebook page on his behalf.
"Yesterday in the case of Bakhruz Samedov, I was invited to the State Security Service and testified as a witness. I testified that I know Bakhruz Samedov, had contacts with him. I said that Bahruz Samedov organised my meetings with some Armenians abroad, paying all my expenses.
The questions asked were mainly related to some Armenians. To be honest, no pressure was exerted on me. I was told that depending on the results (of the investigation) a decision will be made.
I thank my friends who were worried about me."
Recall that Shikhy’s friends reported the day before that he was detained in the evening of 23 August at Baku airport while flying to Tbilisi.
Politics
-
- 24 August 2024, 21:17
On August 24, in the village of Zargar in the Fizuli district, in an area not cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, an explosion occurred, according to a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).
-
- 24 August 2024, 15:09
The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case in absentia against an Iranian general who instructed Russian military to carry out drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and personally coordinated 20 such attacks
-
- 24 August 2024, 13:03
The planet is threatened by severe natural disasters if climate change is not curbed in a timely manner.This idea was a refrain in the speeches of the speakers at the media seminar held on August 24 due to the upcoming COP29 in Baku. According to Alexander Sayer, head of the communication department of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), the strategic goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is to keep the rise in global average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century, or at least below 2 degrees Celsius.
-
Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Zelensky on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, saying:
Leave a review