Samed Shikhi is free

Samad Shikhy, a young writer and public activist detained by the State Security Service on 23 August, was released on 24 August. This was reported by his friends.

At the same time, the following post was published on Shikhy’s facebook page on his behalf.

"Yesterday in the case of Bakhruz Samedov, I was invited to the State Security Service and testified as a witness. I testified that I know Bakhruz Samedov, had contacts with him. I said that Bahruz Samedov organised my meetings with some Armenians abroad, paying all my expenses.

The questions asked were mainly related to some Armenians. To be honest, no pressure was exerted on me. I was told that depending on the results (of the investigation) a decision will be made.

I thank my friends who were worried about me."

Recall that Shikhy’s friends reported the day before that he was detained in the evening of 23 August at Baku airport while flying to Tbilisi.