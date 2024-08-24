SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general
SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened a criminal case against an Iranian general who instructed the Russian military to launch drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and personally coordinated 20 such attacks
Evidence has been collected on Brigadier General Sharifi Molasarey Abbas Musa of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The Iranian general personally came to Crimea together with a group of Iranian UAV instructors and several times brought to Russia combat drones of various types to use for attacks on Ukraine. This is stated in the SSU report.
Politics
-
- 24 August 2024, 21:17
On August 24, in the village of Zargar in the Fizuli district, in an area not cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, an explosion occurred, according to a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agency for Mine Action of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).
-
- 24 August 2024, 20:06
The young writer and social activist Samed Shikhi, who was detained the day before, has been released by the security forces.
-
- 24 August 2024, 13:03
The planet is threatened by severe natural disasters if climate change is not curbed in a timely manner.This idea was a refrain in the speeches of the speakers at the media seminar held on August 24 due to the upcoming COP29 in Baku. According to Alexander Sayer, head of the communication department of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), the strategic goal of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is to keep the rise in global average temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st century, or at least below 2 degrees Celsius.
-
Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory message to Vladimir Zelensky on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, saying:
Leave a review