SSU opens criminal case against Iranian general

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has opened a criminal case against an Iranian general who instructed the Russian military to launch drone strikes on Ukrainian territory and personally coordinated 20 such attacks

Evidence has been collected on Brigadier General Sharifi Molasarey Abbas Musa of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Iranian general personally came to Crimea together with a group of Iranian UAV instructors and several times brought to Russia combat drones of various types to use for attacks on Ukraine. This is stated in the SSU report.